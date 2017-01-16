ALL ACCESS MEMBERSHIP

JOIN NOW ACTIVATE SIGN IN
  • Overcast, light rain
  • 54°
    Overcast, light rain

Latest News

Photo: Voices on the land 

updated 12:00am

David Katzeek shares information from a traditional cultural perspective to about 50 sixth-grade students from Dzantik'i Heeni Middle School on Friday as part of the Voices of the Land project in the clan house at the Walter Soboleff Center.

 Read More

Nauska pleads guilty to reduced charge

01/15/17

The suspect in a December 2015 confrontation that ended with a man dead and his son seriously injured has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Local

Legislature's 'preseason' ends with another round of proposals

01/15/17

The 30th Alaska Legislature convenes Tuesday. On Friday, lawmakers released the last batch of prefiled legislation before the start of session.

State

Photos: A day in Justin Parish's (new) life

01/15/17

Rep. Justin Parish, D-Juneau, center, watches a practice session in the House of Representatives with other new legislators at the Capitol on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Local

Photo: New Legislature, new leaders

01/13/17

Incoming Senate President Pete Kelly, R-Fairbanks, left, and incoming Speaker of the House Bryce Edgmon, D-Dillingham, stand together in the Senate chambers at the Capitol on Thursday, as they welcome new legislators.

Local

Nation And World

King's shift from dreamer to radical resonates for activists
Trump State pick irks Beijing, muddles policy on S China Sea
Tillerson takes tough line on Moscow
Fact check: Exxon Mobil lobbying at odds with claim
US cancels final energy leases in area sacred to tribes
Airport shooting suspect gets public defender
Several Trump cabinet picks' ethics reviews are incomplete


King's shift from dreamer to radical resonates for activists

Today, 6:46am

PHILADELPHIA - For Abdul Aliy-Muhammad, the Martin Luther King Jr. he learned about as a child was a man of love, peace and racial harmony, a gifted orator.

Nation and World

Carson's big night pushes JDHS girls to series sweep

01/15/17

Freshman Kendyl Carson put up 26 points and added numerous steals and rebounds in a game where JDHS led by as many as 18 points.

Sports

Assembly considering tax exemption for cruise ships

Today, 12:00am

The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly is considering whether to exempt sales onboard cruise ships from Juneau's sales tax.
The Assembly's finance committee, meeting Wednesday, voted 8-1 to advance an exemption for cruise ships.

Local

MCAN speaks up about downtown land sale

Today, 12:00am

An organization devoted to supporting mental health is raising concerns about the pending sale of Mental Health Trust-owned land in downtown Juneau.

Local

Wet and warm weekend across Southeast

Today, 12:01am

According to the National Weather Service, the arrival of cloudy conditions has brought wet and warm weather to much of Southeast Alaska.
In Juneau, temperatures were 5 degrees above normal Thursday and 10 degrees above normal Friday.

Local

Last-second win over Lathrop caps JDHS boys road trip  12:19pm

Plane makes emergency landing at Cold Bay  12:01am

ConocoPhillips announces oil discovery  12:01am

Craig tribe gets Alaska's first federal land trust  12:00am

Tangled whale rescued near POW  12:00am

Conflict of interest, corporate tax bills proposed in Alaska 

Murderer's 101-year prison sentence is again upheld by appeals court 

Juneau population drops to 2012 levels 

Energy Fund manager talks renewables at Chamber luncheon 

Senator proposes fix for the budget without taxes - but with big cuts 

Analysis: We think the Legislature will fix part of its problems  12:00am

Moniak: Conflict on the path to service 

Police & Fire for Monday, Jan. 16  12:00am

Around Town for Monday, Jan. 16  6:31am

This Day in Juneau History: Jan. 15-16, 1987 

Juneau Empire Multimedia Collection

Opinion

Analysis: We think the Legislature will fix part of its problems

It's entirely possible that the Alaska Legislature will not fix Alaska's entire deficit - and that might still be OK.

Read More

Moniak: Conflict on the path to service

Sports

Carson's big night pushes JDHS girls to series sweep

Freshman Kendyl Carson put up 26 points and added numerous steals and rebounds in a game where JDHS led by as many as 18 points.

Read More

Last-second win over Lathrop caps JDHS boys road trip

Sports on TV for Monday, Jan. 16

More Sports

Outdoors

Off the Beaten Path: Dear Fish and Game: Please create a Board of Outdoor Fashion

Today, I'm proposing the revolutionary creation of a board of outdoor fashion. The idea came to me in the depths of winter while I was reflecting on what a strange year 2016 has been.

Read More

On the Trails: On deermice and men

Alaska Science Forum: Bringing the world to a standstill

Long-distance birdie call

Wild Shots

More Outdoors

Arts & Culture

Sexual assault survivor finds freedom in art inspired from her diary

“I think it’s powerful and addresses something that isn’t often talked about in public,” Lauren Brooks, a former advocate for Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies (AWARE), said at the First Friday art display at Alaska Robotics of “Finding My Voice” by Christine Carpenter.

Read More

New UAS welcome sign gives nod to cultural significance of campus location

The Palm Sunday avalanche on the Chilkoot Trail

Fumi Matsumoto to speak at "Coffee & Collections"

Anaktuvuk Pass mask on display at the Sheldon Jackson Museum

Writers' Weir: Days after the Winter Solstice

More Arts & Culture

Neighbors

Avista presents gift to United Way 2016 Giving Campaign

United Way of Southeast Alaska received a campaign gift from Avista, the parent company of Alaska Electric Light and Power (AEL&P).

Read More

Guy About Town: Planning a wedding in Juneau

The measure of the man

CHARR supports Juneau Community Foundation's Hospice Endowment and Operating Fund

Juneau students named to MSU fall semester honor rolls

Alaska State Historical Records Advisory Board seeks applications for journeyman

More Neighbors

Capital City Weekly

more
CapitalCityWeekly.com
W3Schools

Click Here to View This Weeks Listings of Homes in Juneau

Follow JuneauEmpire:

EagleCrest conditions

Updated: Base Top
New Snow (24hrs) 0.3 4
New Snow (48hrs) 0.3 6
Total Snow 42 97
Temp 34°F °F
Wind 12
Total Snow to Date:149.5"
Last Updated: January 16th, 2017 08:30 AM




Image Map

Staff Blogs

Randi Spray

Year of Reading Foreign: The slow burn

BY Randi Spray
Blog: Randi Spray's Blog »
Randi Spray

Rainy Day Reads: Say ‘no’ to vampire novels

BY Randi Spray
Blog: Randi Spray's Blog »
More Blogs

Community blogs

Betsy Fischer

Lost

BY Betsy Fischer
Blog: Betsy Fischer's Blog »
Betsy Fischer

What About West Peak?

BY Betsy Fischer
Blog: Betsy Fischer's Blog »
More Blogs
Search Alaska Jobs
Search Alaska jobs

CONTACT US

  • Switchboard: 907-586-3740
  • Circulation and Delivery: 907-586-3740
  • Newsroom Fax: 907-586-9097
  • Business Fax: 907-586-9097
  • Accounts Receivable: 907-523-2230
  • View the Staff Directory
  • or Send feedback

ADVERTISING

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES

SOCIAL NETWORKING