Slideshow | Juneau marches in force
An estimated 1,000 people attend the Women's March in Juneau on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The crowd marched from the steps of the Alaska State Capitol to the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. All photos by Michael Penn | Juneau Empire
» Read More

01/21/2017 - 17:15
Slideshow | Juneau marches in force
 
LIZ KELLAR

‘It’s time to stand up’: Juneau women plan to march locally, in D.C.

JULIE PACE

Trump takes charge: Sworn in as nation’s 45th president

JAMES BROOKS

Alaska’s recession will last through 2019, economists tell Legislature

JAMES BROOKS

Walker says Alaska is in the ‘gravest fiscal crisis in state history’

Opinions

01/20/2017 - 09:01
Outside Editorial: A more presidential Donald Trump is unlikely, but necessary
The following editorial first appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
 
01/20/2017 - 09:01
Letter: The Homeless Ordinance
As I understand it, on Monday the assembly will be voting on an ordinance to permit the police to...
 
01/20/2017 - 08:51
Win Gruening: Homeless Not Helpless
When Mayor Ken Koelsch recently proposed a city ordinance prohibiting camping in downtown Juneau to...
 
01/20/2017 - 08:50
My Turn: A Good Time for Kindness
Some time ago, the snow was mounded everywhere, deep and wet. As I gazed from my window,...
 
01/19/2017 - 09:22
Letter: A pro-life presidency is something to be thankful for
​On Jan. 20, we will see the inauguration of a new president. From the pro-life perspective, this...
 


