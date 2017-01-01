ALL ACCESS MEMBERSHIP

Dimond takes championship rematch 

updated 12:58pm

Dimond High School boys basketball came to Juneau looking for redemption. They found it in the fourth quarter of the Capital City Classic championship against Juneau-Douglas High School.

JDHS girls cede Classic to Marysville

12/31/16

The Juneau-Douglas High School girls team fell to Marysville Getchell High School on Friday in the finale of the Capital City Classic. Marysville, visiting from Washington, took the Crimson Bears down 33-28.

On New Year's Eve, take a Safe Ride Home

12/30/16

If your New Year's Eve celebration involves going out and partying, Juneau Police Department reminds you to plan ahead for a designated driver or take a Safe Ride Home.

What Alaska Air and Delta's break-up means for Juneau travelers

12/28/16

As of April 30, 2017, Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines will no longer be partners. That means Alaska's Mileage Plan travelers won't be able to earn or redeem miles on Delta flights, and vice versa.

'The most dangerous intersection in Juneau'

12/27/16

Following recent accidents, Juneauites ask for solutions at Fred Meyer turnoff.

US punishes Russia for hacking presidential campaign
Carrie Fisher, of 'Star Wars' fame, dies at age 60
Pipeline uncertainty shows broader concerns for tribes
Canadians sent home for trying to sneak cat into New Zealand
'Obamacare' holding its own: 6.4M signed up so far
Trump cruises to Electoral College victory despite protests
Truck rams German Christmas market, killing at least 9


Top 10 stories of 2016 set the state stage for 2017

12/30/16

Looking back, 2016 brought momentous change at the state level for Juneau - but it might turn out to be just the preface for the issues that 2017 will bring.

A year in review: City Hall's biggest stories in 2016

12/27/16

As this year draws quickly to its close, it's becoming increasingly clear that any future mention of 2016 will - for Americans anyway - primarily call to mind a divisive national election and a slew of celebrity deaths.

'Big powder cloud' makes small Gold Creek avalanche look large on video

12/29/16

Jerry Duncan was just getting off his lunch break on Wednesday when a natural avalanche occurred at Chop Gully near Gold Creek.

Juneau rape victim says Stanford offered her $60K for silence. The money didn't sway her.

12/29/16

Leah Francis said she turned down $60,000 to keep her federal complaint against Stanford University open.

Bright moments in the arts: 2016 in Southeast Alaska

12/30/16

We've reached out to members of the arts community around Southeast Alaska for their thoughts on the year's "bright moments" in arts and culture.

Fentanyl pill disguised as oxycodone found in Juneau  12:01am

Rainforest Recovery's sobering center may move 

Santa Claus is back on Facebook  12:01am

Storms continue in northwest Alaska; Fairbanks digs out  12:01am

Chamber to hold business, management symposium 

Village renews push for road through refuge 

Demolition begins on shuttered North Pole refinery 

Feds to begin cleanup of old wells on the North Slope 

State union files grievance over Walker's budget 

Struggle for gun preceded fatal shooting at botched robbery 

My Turn: Why the natural gas project keeps eluding us, year after year 

Alaska Editorial: Bans on oil and gas leasing robs Alaska of potential jobs, revenue  | Comments: 4

Police & Fire for Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 

Around Town for Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31 

This Day in Juneau History: Dec. 30, 1986 

This Day in Juneau History: Dec. 31, 1986 

Juneau Empire Multimedia Collection

Alaska Editorial: Off limits to oil and gas leases

The following editorial first appeared in the Ketchikan Daily News:
Alaska expected it from Day One.

Commentary: Reynolds was an unstoppable, unsinkable working mom

Is America better off today than it was before Obama took office?

Is America better off today than it was before President Barack Obama took office? No: Obama has been a disaster

JDHS girls cede Classic to Marysville

Crimson Bears boys gain experience in blowout win

JDHS girls go to wire with Palmer

Sports on TV for Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31

Off the Beaten Path: The wolf and the fawn

A few years ago while looking for deer, I listened to trees creaking and moaning in a Southeasterly gale. Snow fell steadily, illuminating the gloomy forest. I continued up a mountainside I planned to hunt and soon came across the fresh tracks of a wolf.

Alaska Science Forum: Goodbye to a smiling giant of Alaska science

Winter explorations: Squirrel caches, old mining adits and daddy longlegs

Wild Shots

Juneau area closed to personal shrimp fishing

Wildlife Wednesday to discuss swallow's population decline

"Dead of Night" by Scott Severance

The art of Scott Severance: From new brewery labels to the fantastical

This January, Husky IPA, a spring seasonal brew by the Alaskan Brewing Co., will be released to 18 states, and along with it, the labels featuring the art of Scott Severance.

Bright moments in the arts: 2016 in Southeast Alaska

City museum acquires work from Tenakee Springs, Juneau artists

Minkie's Coconut Cake: The Parthenon of delicacies

Ernestine Hayes, Tlingit professor and writer from Juneau, selected as next Alaska State Writer Laureate

Getting pickled and smoked in Petersburg

Juneau Community Foundation thanks Avista Corporation

The Juneau Community Foundation thanks the Avista Corporation for a recent donation of $20,000.

Photo: Never tired of that Juneau look

Christmas in Space

Living & Growing: A savior has been born to you

Gimme a Smile: What do you like about Christmas?

Slack Tide: 'Neau Year's Resolutions for 2017

Randi Spray

Year of Reading Foreign: The slow burn

BY Randi Spray
Blog: Randi Spray's Blog »
Randi Spray

Rainy Day Reads: Say ‘no’ to vampire novels

BY Randi Spray
Blog: Randi Spray's Blog »
Betsy Fischer

Lost

BY Betsy Fischer
Blog: Betsy Fischer's Blog »
Betsy Fischer

What About West Peak?

BY Betsy Fischer
Blog: Betsy Fischer's Blog »
