Slideshow | Juneau marches in force
An estimated 1,000 people attend the Women's March in Juneau on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The crowd marched from the steps of the Alaska State Capitol to the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. All photos by Michael Penn | Juneau Empire
» Read More
Latest News
01/21/2017 - 17:15
Slideshow | Juneau marches in force
01/20/2017 - 08:45
A new way to hang your keys: Juneau woodworkers laser-cut new business
01/20/2017 - 08:47
‘It’s time to stand up’: Juneau women plan to march locally, in D.C.
01/20/2017 - 08:50
Police & Fire for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
01/20/2017 - 08:51
Around Town for Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21
01/19/2017 - 13:18
Lobbyist believes Legislature will slash state’s $3B annual deficit
» More News
LIZ KELLAR
‘It’s time to stand up’: Juneau women plan to march locally, in D.C.
JULIE PACE
Trump takes charge: Sworn in as nation’s 45th president
JAMES BROOKS
Alaska’s recession will last through 2019, economists tell Legislature
JAMES BROOKS
Walker says Alaska is in the ‘gravest fiscal crisis in state history’
More
Slideshows
Slideshow | Juneau marches in force
Slideshow | 30th Legislature Convenes
Slideshow | Legislative Welcome
Slideshow | MLK Celebration 2017
Slideshow | World's Largest Lesson at Eaglecrest
Slideshow | Basketball: JDHS vs. West Valley (1/4/17)
Slideshow | Girls Youth Hockey
Slideshow | Polar Bear Dip
Slideshow | Capital City Classic Day 2
Slideshow | Capital City Classic Day 3
Juneau Empire on YouTube
Sports
Sports on TV for Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21
Weekend Preview: Falcons boys, girls host Colony; JDHS at Elks Showdown
Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 18
More
Outdoors
Fireside Lecture reveals a hidden underwater world at the glacier
New plants appear in Kenai as climate shifts
Wild Shots
More
Arts and Culture
What's Happening around Southeast
Juneau to have sixth annual Project Homeless Connect
PeaceHealth Medical Group to have ear, nose and throat specialist
More
Local News
01/20/2017 - 08:45
A new way to hang your keys: Juneau woodworkers laser-cut new business
01/20/2017 - 08:47
‘It’s time to stand up’: Juneau women plan to march locally, in D.C.
01/20/2017 - 08:50
Police & Fire for Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
01/20/2017 - 08:54
This Day in Juneau History: Jan. 20, 1987
01/20/2017 - 08:51
Around Town for Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21
» More Local
State News
01/20/2017 - 12:21
Alaska’s recession will last through 2019, economists tell Legislature
01/20/2017 - 08:58
2 charged with burglary at Public Safety Department building
01/20/2017 - 08:57
Alaska opens trade, pipeline office in Tokyo
01/20/2017 - 08:53
Bethel homeless shelter dealing with drunk residents
01/20/2017 - 08:54
Man dies on snowmobile trip from Kotzebue to Fairbanks
» More State
Nation & World News
01/20/2017 - 10:17
Trump takes charge: Sworn in as nation’s 45th president
01/18/2017 - 21:16
So long from White House: Obama aims final messages at Trump
01/17/2017 - 11:11
GOP targets Endangered Species Act for big changes
01/17/2017 - 12:06
Shooter blamed 'mind control,' IS ties
01/17/2017 - 15:01
Interior nominee Zinke disputes Trump on climate change
» More Nation and World
Opinions
01/20/2017 - 09:01
Outside Editorial: A more presidential Donald Trump is unlikely, but necessary
The following editorial first appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
01/20/2017 - 09:01
Letter: The Homeless Ordinance
As I understand it, on Monday the assembly will be voting on an ordinance to permit the police to...
01/20/2017 - 08:51
Win Gruening: Homeless Not Helpless
When Mayor Ken Koelsch recently proposed a city ordinance prohibiting camping in downtown Juneau to...
01/20/2017 - 08:50
My Turn: A Good Time for Kindness
Some time ago, the snow was mounded everywhere, deep and wet. As I gazed from my window,...
01/19/2017 - 09:22
Letter: A pro-life presidency is something to be thankful for
On Jan. 20, we will see the inauguration of a new president. From the pro-life perspective, this...
More
