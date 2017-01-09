ALL ACCESS MEMBERSHIP

Latest News

Juneau's newest judge has a rock 

updated 12:00am

Juneau District Court Judge Kirsten Swanson has a rock on her desk.
It's a small stone, smooth and just the right size to fit in the palm of your hand. On it is engraved a measurement: 5,280 feet, the number of feet in a mile.

Gov. Walker plans to freeze nonunion state employees' pay for two years

01/06/17

Gov. Bill Walker is preparing to propose a bill that would freeze the pay of nonunion employees at the University of Alaska, Alaska Court System, Alaska Legislature and the executive branch.

State

My Turn: Governor's proposal to eliminate almost 400 Alaskan jobs

Today, 12:00am

The governor is faced with tough budget decisions. He is trying to cut the fat out of state government and pressuring the Legislature to provide for new sources of revenue.

Opinion

Fairbanks family documents Alaska life in video blogs

Today, 12:01am

FAIRBANKS - Adjusting to life in Alaska is rarely easy, but for Kiara Cassell and her family, it's been easier with the support of thousands of fans on YouTube who've been there throughout the journey.
Kiara Cassell, her husband, Army Staff Sgt.

State

US plan on threatened polar bears lacks teeth, critics say

Today, 12:42pm

ANCHORAGE - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released its plan Monday for the recovery of threatened polar bears, acknowledging it will take no direct action for addressing the primary threat — greenhouse gases that contribute to the decline of sea ice habitat.

State

Nation And World

Airport shooting suspect makes initial court appearance
Several Trump cabinet picks' ethics reviews are incomplete
Alleged airport gunman had several run-ins with Anchorage police
Alleged airport gunman charged, US seeks death penalty
US veteran arrested in airport shooting; 5 dead, 8 wounded
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, has died
FAA, airline investigating how worker got left in cargo hold


JPD officer cleared in December shooting

01/06/17

State investigators have cleared Juneau Police Department Sgt. Chris Gifford of any wrongdoing in the shooting a 38-year-old Juneau resident last month.

Local

Alaska expected to lose 7,500 jobs in 2017

Today, 12:14pm

KETCHIKAN - State analysts predict Alaska will lose thousands of jobs this year as it continues to deal with the effects of low oil prices.

State

Airport shooting suspect makes initial court appearance

Today, 9:24am

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Iraq war veteran held in the fatal shooting of five people inside Fort Lauderdale's airport answered questions in a clear voice Monday as he was appointed public defenders and told he could face the death penalty.

Nation and World

Alleged airport gunman had several run-ins with Anchorage police

01/07/17

The alleged Florida airport gunman had several run-ins with Alaska law enforcement over the last year.

Nation and World

Brother of airport shooting suspect says US gov't failed him

Today, 8:50am

PENUELAS, Puerto Rico - The brother of a man accused of killing five people at a Florida airport questioned Saturday why his brother was allowed to keep his gun after U.S. authorities knew he'd become increasingly paranoid and was hearing voices.

State

Juneau police to discuss crisis intervention at NAMI forum  8:24am

TMHS girls, new coach notch first win 

JDHS hockey beats Houston with five third period goals 

Falcons boys edge Wolfpack 

3 plead not guilty in Christmas Eve killings  12:01am

Man indicted on jail contraband charge 

'Max' and 'Abby' are most common Juneau dogs 

Improved Douglas Harbor nears completion 

Maintenance or new facilities?: Juneau weighs in on Parks and Rec master plan 

Juneau Empire publisher Rustan Burton pursues new Midwest opportunity  | Comments: 8

Beneath the waves or beneath the land, warming Alaska poses multiple threats  | Comments: 6

Juneau finishes 2016 as hottest year 

Letter: Please don't repeal the ACA  12:00am

Police & Fire for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017  12:01am

Around Town for Monday, Jan. 9  8:32am

Juneau Empire Multimedia Collection

Opinion

My Turn: Governor's proposal to eliminate almost 400 Alaskan jobs

The governor is faced with tough budget decisions. He is trying to cut the fat out of state government and pressuring the Legislature to provide for new sources of revenue.

Outside Editorial: The danger of focusing on sexual-assault reporting on campuses

Sports

TMHS girls, new coach notch first win

In developing a new squad, you have to first establish belief.

Falcons boys edge Wolfpack

JDHS hockey beats Houston with five third period goals

Sports on TV for Monday, Jan. 9

Outdoors

Lynx stroll past ski crowds in rare sightings

DENVER - Some elusive and charismatic lynx have been parading past awe-struck Colorado residents and visitors this winter, electrifying social media and giving biologists reason to smile.

Alaska Science Forum: The rigors of research in the cold

Wild Shots

On the Trails: One thing leads to another

Arts & Culture

Women Playing Hamlet: Confidence, comedy with community theatre

In Shakespeare’s time, men performed all the roles in his plays, even those of women.

January 2017 First Friday roundup

The bear of a thousand faces

From the editor: On 'Alaska for Real'

Coffee and collections: The art of Fumi Matsumoto

Photographer Pol Corvez to give free talk at City Museum

Neighbors

The Story Sharer: On shyness and college applications

As I write this, I am sitting on a plane flying to Juneau. About an hour ago, I fell asleep listening to a series of podcasts by the American Psychological Association.

Blessing of the waters

Bartlett welcomes first baby of 2017

Recent Births

McGee, Sauerteig wed

Recognition: Juneauite makes Gonzaga Dean's List

Capital City Weekly

EagleCrest conditions

Updated: Base Top
New Snow (24hrs) 0 0
New Snow (48hrs) 0 0
Total Snow 44 80
Temp 20°F °F
Wind 20
Total Snow to Date:128"
Last Updated: January 9th, 2017 12:30 PM




Staff Blogs

Randi Spray

Year of Reading Foreign: The slow burn

BY Randi Spray
Blog: Randi Spray's Blog »
Randi Spray

Rainy Day Reads: Say ‘no’ to vampire novels

BY Randi Spray
Blog: Randi Spray's Blog »
Community blogs

Betsy Fischer

Lost

BY Betsy Fischer
Blog: Betsy Fischer's Blog »
Betsy Fischer

What About West Peak?

BY Betsy Fischer
Blog: Betsy Fischer's Blog »
